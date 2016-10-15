Donnelly News:

In St. John's/Kongsvinger news: St. John's fall fest is today (Saturday) from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

From Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: New member Sunday is Oct. 30. Please contact Pastor Mike Hanson if you are interested in joining the church.

The United Methodist Church in Herman will have a fall family dinner on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trick or Trunk will be held at Federated Church in Morris on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Margaret Hoffard of Wahpeton, North Dakota passed away on Sept 29. Survivors include her son Cliff (Betty) Johnson of Donnelly.

The Viking Library Bookmobile will be on Main Street on Oct. 24 from 3:45 to 4 p.m.

The Donnelly area youth group will meet on Oct. 19 at St. John's in Donnelly. It will be a Halloween party.

Rockin' C Horse Farm will hold pumpkin days on Oct.15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. at the farm 7 miles west of Donnelly.

A post-nuptial wedding shower for Justin and Alina (Lena) Janachovsky will be held on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at St. John's Church in Donnelly. Justin's parents are Mark and Karen Janachovsky and his grandfather is Milfred Kaehler.

There will be an open house baby shower for Jessica (Nohl) and Taylor Witt at the Morris Evangelical Free Church on Oct. 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Her parents are Tracy (Loge) and Ray Nohl.

The Donnelly community club meets on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the town hall

The Donnelly fire department will meet on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m at the fire hall.

