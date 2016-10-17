你好！Hancock！

China is the biggest country in Asia. "It has 14 billion people and cute panda bears," Tang said. Back in China, Tange's family lives in a coastal city called Xiamen. He has an elder sister and he said that his parents are nice people.

When Tang arrived in Hancock, he said everything was very unexpected. The fields had plenty of corn, soybeans, and beets. Tang's city in China doesn't have cows or horses. The differences between Xiamen and Hancock continue to surprise him.

In Xiamen, around 50 students take classes in the same room. Tang used to live at school, because school is very far away from where he lives. He says that his old school was much bigger and he says he misses his school and all of his friends.

Sha Cha noodles he says are his favorite type of food to eat back in China. Tang says that he likes American food, but says that there is way too much sugar added to some of the foods.

Tang says that everything in America surprises him. He is enjoying his time in America so far but adds that he does miss his home.

He hopes to make this trip to America very fun and make some good memories with some of his new friends from school.