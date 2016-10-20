Champions Forever give life lessons through sports

On Oct. 6, Champions Forever came to the Hancock School. They are a family of 12. Some activities they did was spin basketballs, shot half court shots, did a bunch of types of dribbling the basketball, and rode unicycles. They talked about G.A.M.E. G stands for goals, A stands for attitude, M stands for morals, and E stands for excellence. The last thing they did was ride 10-foot unicycles. It was fun to watch them. Champions Forever is cool to see. By Chase Evink

Not only did they do basketball but also truly amazing tricks. They said you can live your life as a loser and don't do what anyone asks or you can be average and do what people ask. Or you can live your life in the proud circle of excellence and do what everyone asks and even extra. By Kaylee Wink

Bruce and Diane Crevier are famous basketball spinners. Bruce beat the world record with 22 hours and 12 minutes. They shared with us that you can have a losing life, a normal life, or an excellent life and accomplish more than you have to. By Megan Emmert

The family from Champions Forever had two people shot half court basketball shots. Those two people were Tony Thielke and Ryan Peterson. When they tried to make a shot, Thielke won. The Champions Forever were riding unicycles with the young ones on smaller ones. The little twin girls were riding not that big and not that small of a unicycle. The huge unicycles were 10-feet tall and they were riding them while spinning around on them. By Alexis Wilson

On Oct. 6, Champions Forever came to our school and taught me to be excellent. Excellent means three different things. They are loser, average and excellent. They also taught us about G.A.M.E. By Ravin Schmidgall

The Champions Forever taught us a lot of things like it's your choice if you want to be a loser or a winner. No one else can choose that for you. My favorite part was when they road those huge unicycles and when the dad spun all of those basketballs on his body. But actually everything was my favorite part. There was nothing I hated. By Mattia Nelson

We went to a program called spinTaculer Basketball show with 12 kids. They did tricks with tall unicycles and basketballs. I thought they would get scared but they didn't and they were juggling on 10-foot unicycles. By Audi Henderson

Champions Forever told Mr. Thielke and Mr. Peterson to volunteer to get a half-court shot for $20 in three tries. Both of them got it on their second try. Mr. Thielke won the $20 though. They rode tall unicycles but also rode three inch tall bikes. They have twelve kids, but they didn't bring all of them. I don't know why, maybe some didn't want to come or they had something they had to do instead. By Preston Banister