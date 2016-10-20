Carrots are not just in gardens anymore

"It is a learning process," said Dan Schaefer of the new crop. The harvest started full-swing last week after soil was dry enough to lift the carrots.

Specialized equipment was needed to both plant and harvest the crop. Also special soil is needed which is one of the reasons Schaefer decided to try the new crop. They had a field that had sandy soil and irrigation, two key elements to raising a good carrot crop.

The slow moving harvester lifts the carrot, tops and all, and then runs them through to cut the greens away. The carrots are then loaded into semi trucks and taken to a plant in southwestern Minnesota for processing. A comprehensive washing is done at the plant because large quantities of mud and stones may be transported together with the product.

One of the processing plants in Minnesota is in Sleepy Eye where the Del Monte plant takes carrots and other vegetables. The carrots can be used to make carrot purees, carrot juice, canned carrots or mixed with other vegetables for a vegetable juice.