Talking it over

We have a lot of boxes yet to unpack and are still searching for things we need but little by little, we will gain headway. I was so excited to unpack some of the new things and I love how they fit into our home and compliment some of the old stuff.

Saturday was pretty much just a day for moving everything. Then on Sunday, my husband and I went out to our old house to clean up and load a few last things. As we pulled away, the tears started and when I stopped to talk to my sister, they flowed freely. It will be difficult to not be close to her and the area where I grew up. Then as I proceeded down the road, I met the new owners, with smiles on their faces as they prepared to move in. It made me feel much better because I know they will love and appreciate our old home.

Our new place does not quite feel like home yet but it is getting there. The rooms are definitely smaller and space is limited in some areas. However, that also means there is less to clean. We have managed a couple meals at our new dining room table, fast food mostly, but still sat together and discussed the many decisions that need to be made. We are finding that being in town and closer to fast food places is very tempting. I just might not have to do as much cooking now either.

The new home on Thomas Street in Morris is across the street from West Central Homes where my mother-in-law lives and right around the corner from our daughter and her family. We have already found out how wonderful this will be as we can visit them, have them stop over or even watch our granddaughters at play with their friends. They have an open invitation to stop in and one of the first things we did was to establish a candy drawer for the kids (and maybe grandpa and grandma too.) We have also met some of our new neighbors and they have been wonderful. I can't wait to get to know them better.

It may not be Home Sweet Home quite yet but we have lots of time to make it into a place where we hope to spend the rest of our good years. There will be less work, we will be closer to family, and have many entertainment and shopping opportunities close at hand. It will be fun making this house into our new home.