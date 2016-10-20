Getting ready for the new generation 9-1-1

That system has worked for several years to help emergency personnel locate people calling for assistance. However, with an increased use of cell phones, iPads, vehicle emergency systems and other devices, those locations are become harder to pinpoint, according to 911 dispatchers. The Enhanced 9-1-1 system is soon going to become the Next Generation 9-1-1 or NG911. Because of this some addresses will once again be changing, most not as dramatically but simply to aline with postal abbreviation addresses.

The NG911 will use GPS coordinates to locate callers and then, to dispatch emergency personnel. The GPS coordinates will follow postal abbreviation addresses. For example, if a person lives on Sixth Street, the postal address would be 6th St. as an abbreviated address. The address would be 6th St. in the new NG911 system.

House numbers will need to be even-numbered on one side and odd-numbered on the other side of streets. A few new numbers or street names and number changes will also need to be made.

Judy Diehl and Caitlin Christenson from the Stevens County 911 office were at the Hancock City Council meeting last week to update the council members about the system. They gave city clerk Jodi Bedel a map of a few locations in Hancock where these changes need to be made. For the most part, the changes will only reflect the postal abbreviations. However, a few others may need other changes to the address. Diehl said that letters will be sent to those who will have an address change.

She added that people do not necessarily have to go out and change all their addresses on driver licenses and other documents. However, they can be aware of the change as renewals come up and slowly get documents to coordinate with the 9-1-1 address.

Christenson explained the need for the change. The new system will add capabilities to support changes in services such as cell phone calls and other new types of originating service providers. Some people no longer have landline phones so being able to coordinate cell phone call locations is often vital when it comes to quick response time.

Diehl gave an example of a possible call being made from the middle of a lake. The lake may not have an address but would have a GPS location to help responders. She added that all parks will also now be assigned an address because calls are sometimes made to these locations.

Diehl added that if addresses are logical, correct, and clearly posted on each home or business, the response time will improve and responders will know where they are going when dispatched.

In other business, the city council members discussed the new school parking lot situation with Hancock School District Superintendent Loren Hacker. Hacker asked the council members to be able to tar up to the boulevard and then mark off a section for sidewalk. Council members stated that they would rather put new sidewalk in either before or after the lot is tarred to line up with existing sidewalks.

Hacker stated that he would bring that back to the school board. He added that the plan is to move the driveway on 3rd Street so two trees on that boulevard will need to be removed. The traffic will then flow one-way toward the alley and exit on Hancock Avenue. Crosswalk painting will be done on the streets to direct people across Third Street and Hancock Avenue. The paving is planned for next summer after settling has finished.

The council approved the installation of a new library book drop system. A slot will be installed in the library wall to the outside. Books can be dropped into the slot and collected in a box inside. The cost for the new system is $849.

A special city council meeting was set for Oct. 17 to work on the budget.