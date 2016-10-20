Leaf raking is approaching
Hancock students in grades 4-12 will be raking leaves for residents of the Hancock community on Friday, Oct. 28. The leaf raking project is an annual program organized by the Hancock Business Professionals of America and their advisor, Amy Dougherty. Students will be raking leaves as a community service project because of all of the hard work and dedication that the people of Hancock do to help the school. Students will walk or ride busses around town to designated houses to rake leaves.
If you are elderly or unable to rake your yard and would like your yard raked on Oct. 28, please call the Hancock School office at 320-392-5621. If you would like to help the student volunteers, you may do so by supplying snacks or drinks for the groups who are raking lawns. Hancock students are looking forward to this fun community service day of giving back to their community.