The 2014 International school bus was purchased by the Hancock school in 2014. Since that time, the bus has needed numerous repairs and is currently in the shop awaiting more. The bus was bought with an automatic door opening system because the district believed it would be easier for drivers to operate. Instead, this system has been a headache for drivers and the district. The problem is that the door will fly open at will while the bus is moving. The problem has been addressed by the school board and administration and believed to be fixed several times but continues to happen.

At its meeting last week, the Hancock School Board once again faced a quote for repair to the bus. This time it appears the bus frame is causing the door problem. The bus is currently at Hoglund Bus Company near Monticello awaiting the board's approval for this repair. This repair comes on the heels of a previous $3,000 repair bill.

The repairs caused the board to question the bus' value. In good condition it should be valued at $53,000 but now is worth much less. Board members questioned at what point should the district stop putting money into the bus and simply take a loss on a trade-in.

Another question with the bus is that it was in an accident a year ago when it went into a ditch and had to be pulled out. Supt. Loren Hacker felt that he should contact the insurance company to see if the frame damage could be a result of this and then covered under insurance. If the bus cannot be used for its intended purpose, it could possibly be considered a total loss by insurance.

While looking into this option, board members also asked Hacker to see if he could find a place to take the bus for a second opinion. The board members even suggested going as far as reverting to a manual door system.

Another ongoing issue for the school board, the fence at the ballpark, was once again discussed. Hacker presented two quotes for a chain link fence to replace the current fencing that has been damaged by heavy snow drifts. AnDi's FenceAll from Glenwood had the lowest quote of $37,566.18. The second quote was from Town & Country Fence for $58,000.

The board members discussed what type of fence would be needed to avoid this problem in the future, perhaps a more vertical type of fence would be a better option as the snow would slide off. It was decided to go ahead with the chain link fence for all the sides except the northwest corner where the snow problem exists and get an estimate for vertical fence in that area.

Other action

The November school board meeting was changed from Nov. 21 to Nov. 14. The canvassing of election results will be done that night. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Kristi Fehr was hired as a long term substitute to cover for a teacher on family leave.

Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on Nov. 14 and 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. both nights. The end of the first quarter will be on Nov. 4.