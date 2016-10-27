Library news

For small children: "5 Little Pumpkins," "Happy Halloween Mittens," or "The Witch Who Was Afraid of Witches."

For a little older child the R.L. Stine books are always good. And for adults we have both "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote and "Frankenstein" in audio versions. Of course who can beat Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" for a great movie to watch.

Many of you have asked about our book drop box which is now located in the back of the building. We have exciting news about that. Our old box has become so rusty from the salt in the parking lot during the winter so the city council has approved a new box in which books will be deposited outside but come directly into the building. That should solve the problem of any water damaged books and also make our lives easier in here since we will not be collecting the books outside on those very cold days. I will keep you posted, but for now the box remains on the other side of the building. We do ask that if the library is open, you deposit them inside.

The Lynx womens' basketball team lost in a heartbreaker last week, but high school basketball will soon be starting. If you have any young basketball players aspiring to be Maya Moore, we have a great book about her. In that same realm of interest is a poetry book for young people called "Hoop Queens," a dynamic group of poems honoring some of the best female players in professional basketball. With action photographs and kinetic lyrics illustrating each player's style, "Hoop Queens" will grab the attention of any kid who loves basketball. Come check them all out.

Good luck to our sports heroes, the Owl volleyball girls and football guys this week and Congratulations to all.

See ya at the Library!