Bits & Pieces

Another big disbelief is that terrorists are foreigners, that are out to harm us, mostly Muslims. Well it is proven that most often when a person is killed, the victim knows the murderer. Children who are molested, it is by a family member, a neighbor or even someone in the church they attend. We know this has been proven to be true.

Arsonist too often are former or current firefighters. Burglars are people who work in the workplace. Thieves steal from or know the home, or vehicle they intend to steal from. Hijackers are often inside workers at the airports. And they come in all sizes, colors and genders.

Why do we want to continue to live in fear and make up stories to prove our misguided beliefs?

Here is a bit of trivia that I just read about. One of the projects of Ralph Nader of Nader's Raiders in 1987 was to lobby the government to make airline travel safer and pushed for all airlines to install new cockpit doors that would have been impenetrable, but of course, the airlines objected and it wasn't done. Maybe 9-11 would have been a different story if they would have agreed at that time, of course, now they are, but it's like shutting the barn door after the horse is out. Maybe we wouldn't be so fearful today.

I guess I was taught to fear not, God is in control. That doesn't mean I'm not cautious, it just means I don't get overly concerned about something I can't control anyway. So say Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays, we have free speech in the USA, so go ahead and don't worry, there are no speech police to arrest you. And lock your doors and don't leave your keys in the car.

Have a good day!