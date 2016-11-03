Bits & Pieces

I have a rhyme I made up over some of my family fighting over who is the best political party and it goes like this, Fight, Fight, Fight, you're always wrong and I'm always right.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the attitude of too many of us this election year. People are angry with friends and family members because they don't agree. Facebook is one of the worst, calling people morons and other choice negative words for not choosing to vote for "their" candidate.

What in the world has happened to us? Where is our sense of fair play? Who of you can say how bad off they are? No one. We live in a wonderful, free country. I can choose where I want to live, if I can afford it. I can choose where I want to worship, even if some would say it is the wrong place. We have good schools, hospitals, roads and bridges. Most of us have nice homes with plumbing and heating. When I grew up we carried in our water, carried out our waste and brought in corncobs and wood for heating. We did have a fuel oil burner which heated two rooms and one room upstairs. Do I want to go back to that? No!

We live in a country where we have a choice, but the rules state the majority rules, period. Like it or not, whoever wins, we will need to live with it until the next election or they are found guilty of gross injustice. Remember Nixon?

After it's all over, will friends be united or forever angry with each other? That is too sad if they don't reconcile. Maybe we should start being thankful for what we do have and work together to make things better for all.

Another thing that I find disturbing on Facebook, is when we have to prove to others that God should be in our lives. I believe God will take care of things without help from those who feel they have the right answers. Remember Judgment Day and how you feel about what someone says or does will not tip the scales. Clean out your own closet and mind not the matters of others unless they are costing you time and money.

I hope and pray that after Election Day, people can greet each other with warm affection and live in peace because this is the United States of America.

Get out to vote, it is your right and it is your responsibility.

Have a good day!