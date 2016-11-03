Talking it over

I do feel like we accomplished quite a bit this last weekend. I can now park my car in the garage, my friend Marcia Greiner helped me put up pictures which look fantastic, and I can walk through my store room. We are still searching for a few things and I have no idea where they are. I imagine we will run across them eventually and then scratch our heads wondering why we put them where they were.

The picture hanging was a very fun experience. Marcia has offered to help me often but I am just the type of person to hang something and be satisfied with it where I put it. This time, I took her up on her offer and was fascinated by her sense of color and proportion when putting things up. Pictures that I never thought went together, look wonderful in new arrangements. She found twigs and greens to compliment plain old boxes and vases that made things 'pop.'

I just love my new family picture grouping with all the kids and grandkids. Now I have to get some updated pictures of them. I am not too sure about my husband's request to have a deer mount hanging over the bed but we will see how that goes. Like my granddaughter Josie said "they are always looking at me."

There are a few things I still need to get and put up but it is really starting to feel like home. Even the garage is taking shape as my husband found a new home for his many tools and paraphernalia. He took his time and carefully planned things out which is more than I did. I figure I can always rearrange my cupboards, closets and store room if I don't like how things flow. Of course, then when I tell him where he can find something, I may have moved it so I will keep him guessing.

Since it is now November, our household will be concentrating on deer hunting so everything else will take a back seat. I won't be going out until next week and I hope this nice weather holds up until then. We will be regrouping at Greiners' this year instead of our house and cutting up deer (if we get any) in our new garage. The tables, saws, grinder and slicer are ready to go and we have an empty freezer to fill up. Before we know it, this month will be gone too and we can relax and enjoy our new home.