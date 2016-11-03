No animal is worth getting shot over

Tim Schaefer and Corey Ascheman were shot while hunting 29 years and one day apart. Even though there have been years between their incidents, the similarities in their stories are too hard to miss. Their experiences have led to some important advice for other hunters.

When Schaefer heard about Ascheman's accidental shooting on Oct. 18, 2016, he couldn't help but remember his own accident on Oct. 17, 1987. Both men were hunting pheasants with friends, both were shot with bird shot, and they will live with BBs in their bodies as a result. For Schaefer it also meant the loss of his leg.

Ascheman and his friends were walking a narrow strip of CRP that had a gravel pit in the center. As they walked, Ascheman said he got further ahead than the other hunters but was not aware of it at the time. When a pheasant flew up and he turned to shoot, he realized he was in the line of fire of one of the other hunters only 30 feet away. Some brush and trees blocked the other hunters view of him. He stopped and turned slightly and was shot straight on with BBs hitting him in the face, neck, chest and torso.

For Schaefer, the accident happened after he and his three friends had finished walking a grassy area. Schaefer was only 13 years old and this was his first hunt. He had attended a few hunter safety classes and was ready to spend some fun times with friends. While the group was unloading their shotguns, one of the guns accidentally discharged hitting Schaefer at close range in the leg.

Both men remember feeling pretty calm after the accident, and they both tried to calm down their friends. For Ascheman it meant a call to 911 and First Responders tending to him in the field. However, there were no cell phones or First Responders in 1987. The shot to Schaefer's leg was only two inches on the entry side but extended from the top of his upper thigh to almost the knee where it exited. It blew away the femur, the arteries, nerves and most of the muscle on the outside of his leg. He was bleeding profusely and instructed his friends to load him in a car and bring him to the nearest hospital. He had nearly bled out by the time the group arrived at the Stevens County Hospital.

Ascheman was also transported to the hospital in Morris where he underwent CT scans to locate the BBs. Thirty BBs were found in his body with the worst ones being next to the arteries in his neck, by his heart and kidney. He was stabilized, intibated and put under, then flown to the St. Cloud Hospital. At midnight, the doctors determined that the BBs were not going to move and he was awakened and could return home the next day. The BBs were not removed because doing so could possibly cause more infections.

The treatment was more extensive for Schaefer. At the Morris hospital,Schaefer said he was fortunate to get Dr. DeNatlie who had been a surgeon in VietNam. He immediately performed surgery to close the artery in his thigh and then Schaefer was taken by helicopter to North Memorial in Minneapolis. While there he underwent several more surgeries and eventually doctors amputated the foot of his left leg. He was in the hospital for nine weeks.

Ascheman and Schaefer will both live with BBs in their bodies for the rest of their lives. Schaefer said that occasionally one will work it's way out but most just stay where they are.

Ascheman had a tooth broken and will need dental work. Fortunately he was wearing glasses which were shattered but saved his eye.

Schaefer wears an artificial leg and has adjusted over the years. He needs to get regular adjustments, a new prosthesis every few years and be careful about changes in weight.

The men were also impressed by the community response following their accidents. "The people in and around Hancock were awesome," said Ascheman. Schaefer agreed saying his family received food, help with harvesting crops and doing the fieldwork and lots of messages of encouragement and support.

Ascheman and Schaefer have almost identical advice for hunters. Make sure you talk about the hunt, know where everyone is going to be at and keep in contact while walking to stay at an even pace.

Both men took Hunters' Safety classes but feel that this is just the beginning of good hunting practices. Experience and talking between hunters is another good source of education.

"Don't be afraid to call people out if they are being unsafe," said Schaefer. "There is no pheasant, deer or other game animal worth getting shot over."