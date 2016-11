Costume winners in the zero to two age group were (L-R) Eva Ver Steeg held by her mom, Jenny, second place; Cyril hacker, held by his sister, Aiden in first place; and John Luke Boon, held by his mom, Jen, in third place. 1 / 5

Costume winners in the preschool through kindergarten age group were (L-R) Cooper Ver Steeg, second, Chase Hacker, first and Shealyn Grzadzielski, third. 2 / 5

Costume winners in the first and second grade group were (L-R) Bralio Murrillo, first, Tyson Nohl, third and Haley Flaten, second. 3 / 5

Costume winners in the third and fourth grade group were (L-R) Lynx team, Kaitlyn Rohloff, Lexi Joos and Karleigh Rohloff, third; Brooke Ver Steeg, second; and Greta Conroy, third. 4 / 5