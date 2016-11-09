Hancock voters pick Trump for President

In the Seventh District congressional race, incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson was re-elected with 52.45 percent of the vote, Republican challenger David Hughes received 47.44 percent of the ballots cast. Results among Hancock voters were similar with Peterson getting 185 votes or 51.39 percent and Hughes getting 175 votes or 48.61 percent.

Republican state senator Torrey Westrom easily won re-election with 67.6 percent of the vote. Challenger Russ Hinrichs had 32.33 percent. Voters in Hancock cast 276 ballots for Westrom, or 77.1 percent and 82 for Hinrichs, which is 22.91 percent.

Incumbent Republican state representative Jeff Backer also won a second term with 60.48 percent of the vote. Challenger Jay McNamar garnered 39.45 percent of the vote. Hancock results show 238 votes cast for Backer, or 66.11 percent and 122 votes for McNamar or 33.89 percent.

In Hancock elections, Bruce Malo was re-elected as the mayor and Bob Staples has been re-elected to the city council. Malo received 321 votes and Staples received 293. No one filed for the second seat on the council, which meant there were a number of write-ins. There were 121 write-in votes cast. In a very preliminary and unofficial count, Annette Kratz received the majority of write-in votes. The city council will make the decision at a future meeting about the vacated seat. Kratz has indicated that she will accept if offered the seat.

In the school board race, Barry Nelson, Kevin Koehl and Troy Hausmann were elected to serve. Nelson received 498 votes, Koehl 438 votes and Hausmann 386 votes. Mark Mattson received 258 votes and there were 20 write-in votes.

In the commissioner race for the Hancock area, incumbent Ron Staples was re-elected with 612 votes and Jeff Flaten received 339 votes.