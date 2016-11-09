HHS students to present fall play this weekend

This show is a comedy similar to the movie "Inside Out." The personality traits inside Penny are depicted as real people on stage. Penny, played by Katelyn Jepma, is a wonderful person who, like all of us, has different sides to her personality. In Penny's case, those sides seem to have a life of their own.

Her personality traits are depicted by the stylish Buffy, played by Grace Worner, the casual Jessica, played by Taylor Wilson, the nerdy Myrtle, played by Miranda Chamberlain, the old lady Gertrude, played by Amanda Wevley, and her masculine side, Adam, played by Parker Schmidgall.

Penny's sweet but socially awkward boyfriend, Matt, played by Mason Schmidgall, is trying to bring their lives together. The other cast members are Penny's mom, played by Nadine Miller, a new friend Rick, played by Emmanuel Chavira, and Rick's sister Darla, played by Lindsey Mattson.

A lot of things go into the consideration of a play. During the summer, the director and some students read through many plays. When school starts, students sign up to be in the play. Once the number of actors is determined, scripts are looked at again to match up the actors who are going to be in the play, with the number of roles available in each script.

This play was chosen as a favorite by the cast during pre-rehearsal read throughs. The cast, crew, and director felt this show would be funny which is a must for the fall play and would provide a challenge because it was unlike any other show recently done at Hancock. This show has some miscommunications that lead to many laughs.

"The students have been working so hard on this play," said director Nicole Schmidt. "It is difficult for the actors who are not Penny's personality traits to ignore the five actors on stage who portray Penny's personality. The blocking (where characters are going to stand so they don't run into each other) is also tricky so no one touches Penny's personality traits."

"The best part of the play is seeing the entire process. From the students memorizing their parts, to getting up in front of the crowd and making fools of themselves, I'm so proud of what they are able and willing to do every year," said Schmidt.