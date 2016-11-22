Hancock library column

This is a week to be thankful for the little and the large things. Katie got me to thinking about this last week and so here is a small list of mine.

My morning coffee;

When someone sees my hands are full and opens the door for me;

Sunny winter days;.

Close friends;

The moment when my food comes at a restaurant;

Getting lost in a good book;

Great music;

Cozy scarves;

Comfortable shoes;

A perfectly-made cocktail;

A great meal with old friends;

My favorite place in my warm house;

Finding an extra dollar in my pocket;

Snow days;

A long hot bath;

A really captivating book;

Handwritten snail mail;

The feeling I get when I fix or mend something myself;

Sweet potatoes with baked marshmallows on top,

and most of all mine and my family's health, our religious and political freedoms,and our together times.

Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and

See ya at the Library!