Weather Forecast

Close

    Hancock library column

    By Katie Erdman Today at 12:33 p.m.

    by Phyllis Joos

    This is a week to be thankful for the little and the large things. Katie got me to thinking about this last week and so here is a small list of mine.

    My morning coffee;

    When someone sees my hands are full and opens the door for me;  

    Sunny winter days;.

    Close friends;

    The moment when my food comes at a restaurant;

    Getting lost in a good book;

    Great music;

    Cozy scarves;

    Comfortable shoes;

    A perfectly-made cocktail;

    A great meal with old friends;

    My favorite place in my warm house;

    Finding an extra dollar in my pocket;

    Snow days;

    A long hot bath;

    A really captivating book;

    Handwritten snail mail;

    The feeling I get when I fix  or mend something myself;

    Sweet potatoes with  baked marshmallows on top,

    and most of all mine and my family's health, our religious and political freedoms,and our together times.

    Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and

     

    See ya at the Library!

       
    Explore related topics:NewsHancockHancock RecordLibrary
    Advertisement