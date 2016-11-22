Hancock library column
by Phyllis Joos
This is a week to be thankful for the little and the large things. Katie got me to thinking about this last week and so here is a small list of mine.
My morning coffee;
When someone sees my hands are full and opens the door for me;
Sunny winter days;.
Close friends;
The moment when my food comes at a restaurant;
Getting lost in a good book;
Great music;
Cozy scarves;
Comfortable shoes;
A perfectly-made cocktail;
A great meal with old friends;
My favorite place in my warm house;
Finding an extra dollar in my pocket;
Snow days;
A long hot bath;
A really captivating book;
Handwritten snail mail;
The feeling I get when I fix or mend something myself;
Sweet potatoes with baked marshmallows on top,
and most of all mine and my family's health, our religious and political freedoms,and our together times.
Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and
See ya at the Library!