We have many things to be thankful for

"I am thankful to the Hancock community. They are always willing to support each other and all the local organizations. Also if an individual is in need, they come together to help out without expecting anything in return. That is what made me want to move to town in 1999." - Kyle Rose

"I am most thankful for our God, the giver of life, love and redemption. Without Him, not anyone would have anything to be thankful for. He has given me wonderful parents who brought me into this world and whom I still have here on earth to enjoy and visit with everyday! He has blessed me with a wonderful husband and two daughters who fill my heart with life, love and laughter. He has given me friends and extended family to treasure and thank Him for, but most of all He sacrificed His life for me and all who believe to forgive our sins and grant us eternal salvation. What gifts He has given and for these I am truly so thankful!" - Dawn Thiel

"When asked what I am thankful for so many things come to mind...I am thankful for my family! We have been blessed with a new addition due to arrive in 2017, I also have a loving husband and two healthy, energetic girls! I am thankful for an amazing job that I enjoy going to each morning. I love what I do and the lives I am a part of each day. I am thankful for my faith, when trials and tribulations come in life. I know that God is in control. Lastly I am thankful for the community of Hancock. I truly feel blessed to live in this community. This thanksgiving season I know there are so many more things I could list, but just pray I never take a single thing for granted." - Ashley Christiansen

"For me it is a toss up between freedom, family and just being alive and healthy.

For health: you never appreciate it fully until you don't have it.

For family: It is my support group, my inspiration, my motivation, and much of my joy.

For freedom: Freedom to speak, worship and live in a free nation." - Tim Schaefer

"I am thankful for so many things in my life. My top five would be my health, family, friends, my third grade students, and above all else the Lord above!" - Amy Brown

"I am thankful for so many things. I am thankful for my faith which is the foundation of all I have to be thankful for. I am thankful for my family, my husband and two kids and all of my extended family and the love that comes with that. For this community and school that makes it easy to raise our kids to be good people. I am thankful for my health. And in a time of uncertainty, am thankful for my country. We are lucky to live where we live, with the freedoms and luxuries we have." - Kaci Millette

"I am thankful to God for his great love revealed through his son Jesus Christ who died for my sins." - Harrison Newhouse

"Over the past year, both Bruce and I have had serious health issues and we are thankful for our health insurance, Medicare and the company who allowed a grant to help pay for the chemo treatments for Bruce. We are also thankful for our family, friends and the country we live in. May God bless it." - Jan Malo

"When a person is young, he or she is thankful for the material things that they are given. We are especially thankful for the things that we really want and receive. As Christians, we thank God besides the ones who give us gifts.

The older we get the more we realize that we cannot take anything for granted. We become aware there are things beyond our control, that can and do happen to us. As Christians, we begin to take seriously the fact that God is in control of everything.

I try to practice Christian author G. K. Chesterton' words, as often as I can these days: "You say grace before meals. All right. But I say grace before the concert and the opera, and grace before the play and pantomime, and grace before I open a book, and grace before sketching, painting, swimming, fencing, boxing, walking, playing, dancing and grace before I dip the pen in the ink."—G. K. Chesterton

With this reality in mind I am thankful for my faith, my family, my fitness and health which has become more important to me now, and my fidelity to my country- the United States of America." - Julius Miller

"I am thankful for so much. My amazing family and friends whom I love dearly. My job that allows me to support my family with insurance that helps keep us all healthy. My health, which has been by far the biggest blessing. And pumpkin pie....I love pumpkin pie!" - Nicole Logan

"What am I thankful for? Wow, that's hard since there are many things I'm thankful for. Top on my list is we became grandparents this year. Kari and her husband Kevin had a little girl. She is dearly loved.

I'm also thankful for this beautiful fall we're having. I'm thankful to live in a country with the freedoms of speech, religion and being able to elect our leaders. Living in this part of Minnesota is awesome.

And last but surely not least I'm thankful for our health, family and friends."

Dorothy Carlson

I'm thankful to be a part of a group that fosters such a good academic learning environment for students. I'm thankful that the 7-12 grade students are kind, hardworking individuals. I'm thankful for the support that parents show for their child's academic, athletic, artistic, and other extra-curricular activities. - Nicole Schmidt

"Where do I start? I really have so much to be thankful for...

Being raised from a young age by God-fearing parents who taught me about God's greatest gift — salvation through His Son.

My husband and three beautiful children.

My health — one of those things you don't appreciate until you don't have it.

Being part of a close knit community like Hancock.

Having the opportunity to work with a great group of teachers, staff, and students at Hancock Public Schools.

Living in Minnesota — I love the four seasons...well maybe not the long months of winter.

Living in the USA — a land of faith and freedom." - Jill Steiner

"Most people express gratitude for family, friends and other material blessings God bestows. I am certainly thankful for these things as well, yet I am even more thankful for his gift of faith. Knowing that I always have cause for hope because I have a Savior, helps me keep everything in perspective. It is not only the positive things I experience, but even what I sometimes judge to be negative things that God, in time, turns into blessings. More than anything else, I am thankful that God helps me to maintain this perspective." - Bruce Hanneman

