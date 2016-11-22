School board discusses roof work

In the graph, the area in red is scheduled for replacement next year and the blue will need restoration in 2018. The green area was redone during the last construction project so is still in good condition.

An estimated cost for the roof work was presented to the Hancock School Board at its November meeting. Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance estimated a total cost of $340,000 to $360,000 over a three year span.

Supt. Loren Hacker told the school board members at the November meeting the district has $62,000 in deferred maintenance money and will be receiving about $60,000 per year in long-term facility funds over the next few years. If the district waited, the work could be paid for in three years however the cost to do it would probably increase.

Hacker said the district could also get a short-term loan to do the work starting next year and then pay it off as money becomes available. This would also free up some of the facility dollars for other projects such as paving the parking lot and replacing the fence at the ballpark.

He will get some numbers on short-term loans and present them to the board at a later meeting. Hacker added that this is the time of year to decide in order to get it booked for work in June and July.

Another project that will be done next summer is replacing some of the windows in the areas of newest construction. These are leaking and will need to be removed with new caulking put around them. The company which installed them will pay for it but will take a great deal of work over the summer.

The board members decided to have the body work on bus 14 done at a cost of $2,920.54 and then install a manual door opening system at a cost of $4,000. Board members said they just don't want to take the chance that the body repair work will solve the ongoing door problem. By installing the manual system, the door should not fly open while moving. The bus has been at Hoglund Bus and Truck for several months and it will do the repair work.

The board is still undecided about the fencing for the ballpark. The main problem is in the right field corner where snow accumulates during the winter. The heavy snow freezes to the fence and eventually pulls it down. One of the fence bidders, Ande's Fencing of Glenwood, suggested adding some Class 5 gravel to build up under the fence and provide more drainage. Also suggested was to put the poles lower in the ground, under the frost level, so they do not lift or sink with the weather conditions. The old fence will be removed this week by the Hancock FFA students and gravel put down. However, the decision about the type of fence to install will be made over the winter.

The board also approved the 2015 School Audit as presented by Eide Bailley. The audit showed a good fund balance and no areas of concern.

Board members heard two presentations at their meeting on Nov. 14. The first was by Emmanuel Chavira and Peyton Rohloff who talked about the Hancock chapter of Business Professionals of America's trip to the state Fall Leadership Conference. They thanked the board for the opportunity to attend this informative conference.

Industrial Arts, Woodworking, Engineering and drafting teacher Scott Thompson gave a presentation on two new pieces of equipment his classes are using. The first is a 3D printer. The students can design software and then print three dimensional items from that software. He passed around a C-Clamp and nut/bolt set which the students designed and printed. The other piece of equipment is a C & C Router. Currently students are using this to do wood engravings also from things designed on the computer. Thompson added that the students are gaining skills that are needed in today's working world.

The board canvassed election results declaring Barry Nelson, Troy Hausmann and Kevin Koehl as the winners in the recent election.