The Hancock Commercial Club will sponsor the annual "Evening with Santa" on Monday, Nov. 28. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center with a message from an area pastor. After singing Christmas carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus are due to arrive. The children are invited to visit Santa, bring him their wish lists, and even have a ride in his sleigh pulled by a couple of reindeer. Cookies and other goodies will be provided both inside and outside.