Hancock first graders tell what they are thankful for
The Hancock first graders wrote a short letter stating what they are thankful for. Here are the letters as they wrote them. No corrections have been made.
I am thankful for my teache because she teshis me. Margaret Bretz
I am thankful for my dog because he luvs me. Kyra Koehl
I am thankful for my house becaese I live in it. Hudson Scott
I am thankful for my family because they love me. Asher Bjerketvedt
I am thankful for my farm because I get to help out. Jett Nuest
I am thankful for my family becase they give me food. Beau Haugen
I am thankful for my family because they love me. Savanna G.
I am thankful for my family because they love me. Joshua Garcia
I am thankful for my family because they tech me to ride bike. Abigail Boon
I am thankful for my family because they love me. Stephanie Strahm
I am thankful for my family because they love me. Tyson Nohl
I am thankful for my mom and dad. Connor Flaten
I am thankful my dog because I get to take him on a run. Damon
I am thankful for dog because he like me. Kelsy
I am thankful for my mom becaue she plays video games with me. Braulio
I am thankful for my dog because he loves me. Giana
I am thankful for my famle because tha love me. Rebeka
I am thankful for woshing cars because my mom and my dad are sleepy. Mariah
I am thankful for my cat because it is nis. Doranna
I am thankful for my cats because it like me. Kerrick
I am thankful for thanksgiving we get to eat a turkey. Brock
I am thankful for my dad because he plays video games with me. Kael
I am tankful for my dad because I can go trucking with my dad. Cole
I am thankful for my dog becuse it is kind. Kate
I am thankful for my food and dringck beacuse they are hellthy. Henry
I am thankful for rile because she plays with me. Eli
I am thankful for my dad becuse he is nice. Aaliyah Nelson