Hancock first graders tell what they are thankful for

I am thankful for my teache because she teshis me. Margaret Bretz

I am thankful for my dog because he luvs me. Kyra Koehl

I am thankful for my house becaese I live in it. Hudson Scott

I am thankful for my family because they love me. Asher Bjerketvedt

I am thankful for my farm because I get to help out. Jett Nuest

I am thankful for my family becase they give me food. Beau Haugen

I am thankful for my family because they love me. Savanna G.

I am thankful for my family because they love me. Joshua Garcia

I am thankful for my family because they tech me to ride bike. Abigail Boon

I am thankful for my family because they love me. Stephanie Strahm

I am thankful for my family because they love me. Tyson Nohl

I am thankful for my mom and dad. Connor Flaten

I am thankful my dog because I get to take him on a run. Damon

I am thankful for dog because he like me. Kelsy

I am thankful for my mom becaue she plays video games with me. Braulio

I am thankful for my dog because he loves me. Giana

I am thankful for my famle because tha love me. Rebeka

I am thankful for woshing cars because my mom and my dad are sleepy. Mariah

I am thankful for my cat because it is nis. Doranna

I am thankful for my cats because it like me. Kerrick

I am thankful for thanksgiving we get to eat a turkey. Brock

I am thankful for my dad because he plays video games with me. Kael

I am tankful for my dad because I can go trucking with my dad. Cole

I am thankful for my dog becuse it is kind. Kate

I am thankful for my food and dringck beacuse they are hellthy. Henry

I am thankful for rile because she plays with me. Eli

I am thankful for my dad becuse he is nice. Aaliyah Nelson