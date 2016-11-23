Weather Forecast

    Hancock first graders tell what they are thankful for

    By Katie Erdman Today at 7:50 a.m.

    The Hancock first graders wrote a short letter stating what they are thankful for. Here are the letters as they wrote them. No corrections have been made.

     

    I am thankful for my teache because she teshis me. Margaret Bretz

     

    I am thankful for my dog because he luvs me. Kyra Koehl

     

    I am thankful for my house becaese I live in it. Hudson Scott

     

    I am thankful for my family because they love me. Asher Bjerketvedt

     

    I am thankful for my farm because I get to help out. Jett Nuest

     

    I am thankful for my family becase they give me food. Beau Haugen

     

    I am thankful for my family because they love me. Savanna G.

     

    I am thankful for my family because they love me. Joshua Garcia

     

    I am thankful for my family because they tech me to ride bike. Abigail Boon

     

    I am thankful for my family because they love me. Stephanie Strahm

     

    I am thankful for my family because they love me. Tyson Nohl

     

    I am thankful for my mom and dad. Connor Flaten

     

    I am thankful my dog because I get to take him on a run. Damon

     

    I am thankful for dog because he like me. Kelsy

     

    I am thankful for my mom becaue she plays video games with me. Braulio

     

    I am thankful for my dog because he loves me. Giana

     

    I am thankful for my famle because tha love me. Rebeka

     

    I am thankful for woshing cars because my mom and my dad are sleepy. Mariah

    I am thankful for my cat because it is nis. Doranna

    I am thankful for my cats because it like me. Kerrick

    I am thankful for thanksgiving we get to eat a turkey. Brock

    I am thankful for my dad because he plays video games with me. Kael

    I am tankful for my dad because I can go trucking with my dad. Cole

    I am thankful for my dog becuse it is kind. Kate 

    I am thankful for my food and dringck beacuse they are hellthy. Henry

    I am thankful for rile because she plays with me. Eli

    I am thankful for my dad becuse he is nice. Aaliyah Nelson

     
