Hancock Christmas Coloring Contest underway
The Hancock Commercial Club, Hancock Record and several area businesses are sponsoring a Christmas coloring contest for children from preschool through sixth grade. Children are asked to clip the picture out of this paper (page 5) pertaining to their age group and color it. Return the finished picture to the Hancock Record for judging. Entries can be placed in the Hancock Record drop box at the school, at Hancock Co-op drop box, mailed to the Hancock Record, P. O. Box 425, Hancock, or dropped off at the Morris Sun Tribune office, 607 Pacific Ave. in Morris. Copies are also available here.
Prizes will be awarded from the Hancock Commercial Club in each of the age brackets. Be sure to color the picture designated for your age group.
The deadline for entering the contest is Dec. 16, so get your picture colored today.