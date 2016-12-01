Pearl Harbor attack marks 75th year

It is pretty hard to find anyone today to visit with about that fateful day. However, we can share accounts of the struggles of war as they appeared in the newspaper during those first years.

Here is a portion of the excerpt from the Dec. 12, 1941, newspaper along with letters and accounts from newspapers over the next two years.

"A stunned nation heard the first radio reports early Sunday afternoon which told the startling news that Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, had been bombed by Japanese planes, that 1,500 lives were lost, another 1,500 injured, two battleships sunk and a submarine operating in Pacific waters off the coast of California. Wake Island was quickly overpowered in the surprise attack, Guam followed.

"It was an aroused nation which waited with radio speakers tuned high, for the President's message to a called joint session of congress Monday noon. The response of the body in declaring unanimously, except for one single vote, that a state of war existed between Japan and the United States.

"The United States is at war!"

"What couldn't happen to us has happened. Planes that could not cross an ocean to attack us, have crossed and have attacked American soil."

Soon after the declaration of war, families were hearing from loved ones serving in those countries. Mrs. Harry Nieland rejoiced when she received a letter a few weeks later from her son Lee, supposed to be serving aboard the USS Honolulu. However, he reports that he was at Fort Weaver when the fireworks started.

His letter states in part "I helped get three of them down. I saw them go down. I saw the three crash. The devils aren't very good shots. They came in and tried to torpedo some of the ships. They flew about 200 feet high. They lost a few planes and are going to lose a lot more before we are done with them. I was loading a machine gun all morning so I was right in the middle of it. A guy gets kinda nervous at first but after that you don't even get jumpy."

I was on machine gun all morning. I had just gotten off from watch. I don't know when I'm going aboard ship and don't even know where it is or how long it will be gone. I didn't join the Navy to be a soldier, but I guess I will have to wait till they get ready to send me back."

Another native son, Harland Mayer wrote: "I don't know if I'll get to see action but if I do get on a combat crew, I hope to get a crack at the enemy. I think I can get at least one before they get me. This may well be one time my passion for hunting may bring me returns."

Donald Heil wrote from the island of Hawaii in March. "I have a few minutes to myself and am going to drop you a few lines to let you know I am alright and still the same as ever. There isn't much to say because if I did say it the censor would blot it out anyway.

"I wonder what the young fellows back there are doing for excitement, and lately I have been wondering if I will ever get off this place."

Meanwhile back at home, a campaign was started to record all Stevens County men in the armed forces. Each family with a person in the military was asked to fill out a form and submit it to Mrs. F. A. Hancock, chairman of the War Records committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The data compiled was placed in the Memorial Room in the armory.

Red Cross work was also diverted to meet the needs of the U.S. Forces. The committee members knitted socks and made sweaters for the army and navy.

The Hancock Town and Country Club made arrangements for each boy from the community who was in the service of his country to receive the Hancock Record free for one year. The club decided that the hometown newspaper would be the one thing most pleasing and comforting to all the boys since it would go to them 52 times to remind them that the folks back home are behind them tooth and nail.

A weekly update called 'Under the Stars and Stripes,' told of the boys and where they were serving. It also included portions of letters written by them to family back home.

All men between the ages of 20 and 44 were required to register for the selective service. Many were later sent to serve in various parts of the world while families waited at home for news.

In May of 1942, Mrs. Clara Syverson received word from the War Department that her son James was reported "missing in action." Syverson was stationed at Nichols Field, Philippines where the first aerial attack took place on Dec. 7. It wasn't until June of 1944 when she received word that the War Department had decided to declare him "officially dead" becoming the first war casualty from Hancock in a war that raged on for several more years.