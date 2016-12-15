Skip to main content
Tyler Reese named to Academic All State Football team
By
Katie Erdman
Today at 8:50 a.m.
submitted photo Tyler Reese, left, of Hancock received his award last week for being named to the Academic All State football team. Presenting him with his plaque is football coach Chad Christianson.
Tyler Reese receives his award for Academic All State.
