Geography Bee will be held Friday at the school
The Hancock Public School Geography Bee will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the small gym. Students from grades 4 to 8 will compete in the Bee. This is the 29th year that the National Geographic Society is holding the national Geographic Bee. The champion of the Hancock Bee will advance to the next level of competition, a qualifying test to determine state competitors.
The finalist from each grade in Hancock, who will be competing on Friday, are Seth Feuchtenberger and Lexi Joos from grade 4; Hudson VerSteeg and Gage Schmidgall from grade 5; Blake Koehl and Jackson Koehl from grade 6; Brayden DeSmith and Toby Messner from grade 7 and Preston Rohloff and Isaiah Flaten from grade 8.