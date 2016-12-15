Light up the town with new lights

At its meeting on Monday night, the Hancock City Council accepted a bid from Tony Messner of Messner Electric to replace the aging light fixtures in the Community Center and also replace one street light at the corner of Sixth Street and Hancock Avenue.

Messner gave the council members several options to choose from including replacing the "guts" of the current fixtures or replacing the entire fixture with more energy efficient LED lights.

If the council accepted the bid and received an invoice before Dec. 31, it would qualify for a rebate from Otter Tail Power Co. The rebate will be changing after Dec. 31 and possibly even going away all together.

The council members decided to replace all of the 22 fixtures in the clerk's office, library, bathrooms and community room with 2' x 2' LED fixtures. This would be a recessed light and require some ceiling tile replacement also. The cost per fixture was estimated at $44.75 after the rebate. The council also decided to replace the fans in the bathrooms at the same time.

Messner was asked about the street lights and how much it would cost to replace some of these. He had not recently checked the prices but had previously given a quote to do all 20 street lights for $8,238. He explained that there are some special bulbs used for lighting streets. These roadway-type lights illuminate in more of a rectangle covering the streets better.

The energy savings for replacing these lights is estimated at $1,400 per year. The city will replace only the one street light for now near the water tower since this one is currently not working.

In other action, no one was present for the Truth in Taxation Hearing. The council adopted the levy with a 1.5 percent increase. The final budget for 2017 was approved at $1,113,386.

Council members also approved calling for bids for the city insurance which is up for renewal on Feb. 1. Personnel reports were received from City Clerk Jodi Bedel, Librarian Phyllis Joos, Maintenance Director Adam Hanson and Police Chief Steve Henricksen.

The next council meeting will be Jan. 9 when the newly-elected councilman and mayor will be sworn in. Councilman Dennis Schroeder was thanked for his eight years of service on the council. He made one final motion to adjourn.