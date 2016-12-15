Lights on homes and businesses were judged in Hancock last week with six winners selected. First place went to Mike and Annette Kratz, second place to Lowell and Jane Hacker, third place to Bob and Trudy Staples, fourth place to Don and Cindy Asche, fifth place to Hancock Concrete and sixth place to Tony and Peggy Ascheman. Judges stated that 37 homes in Hancock had lights on that night and were considered for the awards. Be sure to take time before Christmas to look at all the lights making the holiday bright.