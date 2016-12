Katie Erdman/Hancock Record Preston Rohloff, center, front, took first place in the Hancock Geography Bee last week. Other participants include in front (L-R) Blake Koehl, Jackson Koehl, third place, Rohloff, Toby Messner, second place and Gage Schmidgall. In back - Lexi Joos, Seth Feuchtenberger, Isaiah Flaten, Brayden DeSmith and Hudson Ver Steeg.