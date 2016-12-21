Hancock Record selects Coloring Contest winners

Preschool - kindergarten first place Bradley Baumler, second place Sophie Nohl and Allison Wink, third place Meyer Joos and honorable mention Lucy Feuchtenberger, Levi Staples and Eden Nohl.

First and second grade - first place Kaytlynn Kenyon, second place Faith Naig, third place Josie Marquart and Eli Feuchtenberger, honorable mention Karlee Koehl, Cruise Millette, margaret Bretz, Giana Feuchtenberger and Aryana Noyes.

Third and fourth grade - first place Taylor Anderson and Vivian Messner, second place Jaedyn Marquart and Susan Schmidgall, third place Adyson Joos and honorable mention Karina Koehl, Ambrose Rinkenberger and Kaylee Wink.

Fifth and sixth grade - first place Sonia Schmidgall, second place Dustin Nohl, third place Jackson Koehl and Carissa Timmerman and honorable mention Ely Rinkenberger and Mallory Joos.

The Hancock Commercial Club provided the prize money for the contest.