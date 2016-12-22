School board approves levy for next year

He recommended that the board be thoughtful of ag producers and instead of the state recommended 11.59 percent levy increase, the board approve a more conservative 5.84 percent increase. He added that tax dollars are a relatively small portion of the budget when debt service for construction is taken out of the equation.

The school board members approved the levy of $761,060.28.

The board also approved extending the contract for Hacker for another year. His contract ends in 2018.

Ray Farwell of School Administrative Specialty recommended the extension. He also asked for an increase in the salary for Hacker which amounted to less than three percent. This is the first increase since Hacker started in Hancock two years ago.

"Loren (Hacker) has been impressed with what he found here," stated Farwell. "You can be proud of your school district."

Facility updates

The board continues to discuss options for the fence at the baseball/football field. The Hancock FFA members removed the old fence earning the $1,800 that would have been paid to an outside company for removal. Hacker said when you have students help with some of these projects, they feel an "ownership" in the finished work.

The plan is to complete the fence in the spring, but the board is still pursuing ideas and open to suggestions.

The board members approved starting roof work next summer. At the last meeting, Hacker suggested financing the roof work to keep the general fund balance available for other projects. He presented the board with a lease financing option through Community Development Bank in Hancock and Kinetic Leasing. The payments would be once a year for five years. These payments would come from facility dollars received each year from the state. The board members asked Hacker to find out more about early buy out options and interest rates before approving any financing.

Principal report

Principal Tim Pahl reported that the school only had five violations after a visit from the State Fire Marshal. This is the least number he has ever seen in Hancock and most of them were very minor. He added that this is a credit to all the staff at the school.

He thanked the many people who made the choir and band concerts a success and congratulated them on their outstanding performances.

The January school board meeting will be held one week later, on Jan. 23, because of the Martin Luther King holiday.