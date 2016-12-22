Looking Back

The 2006 Geography Bee Champion was James Newhouse with Dylan Reese as the runner-up.

25 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Dec. 26, 1991 issue of the Hancock Record.)

The Hancock Commercial Club completed its judging for the annual Lighting Contest. The winners are the Congregational Church in the church category; Fehr Land Ltd. for businesses, and Harvey and Wilda Koehl for the rural displays. Winners in town in various categories were Edith Wiese for "Focus on Christmas," Butch Engler for "Best Design," and Gene Schmidgall for "Eye Catcher."

Pastor Perry Holmgren was recently called as the new pastor of the Evangelical Free Church in Hancock. Holmgren arrived here on Nov. 20 and officially assumed his position on Dec. 1. He and his wife, Nancy, have one son, Joel who is 16 months old.

50 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Dec. 29, 1966 issue of the Hancock Record.)

New Year's Eve came about a week earlier than usual to Hancock when a hand grenade was exploded next to a back window in the VFW Club. Manager Orville Berget, who was in the club at the time, said the explosion shattered a screened window and sent pieces of glass flying about the club's lounge. Fortunately there were no patrons in the room at the time.

Winner in the Yuletide Lighting Contest was George Jensen. Second place went to Dr. L. T. Christensen and third place to V. J. Mikkelson. In the country, Harry Hoffman and Dan Rose tied for first and Frank Hoffman and Oliver Olson tied for third. St. John's Lutheran Church received the judge's nod in it's category.

75 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Dec. 19, 1941 issue of the Hancock Record.)

Dick Myers, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Myers, and Miss Hazel Driggin, daughter of Mrs. Nona Powers, were married at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in San Diego, California on Dec. 14. Dick is employed at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation in San Diego.

The congregation of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church held its first services in the auditorium proper of the new church home. The building is a distinct addition to the churches of the village in its interior arrangements, appearance and seating capacity. T. J. Torgerson was in charge of the work on the building and may well be complimented on the splendid work done.

100 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Dec. 29, 1916 issue of the Hancock Record.)

On Jan. 1, 1917, the entire bookkeeping system at the Hancock National Bank will be re-organized and accounts will be recorded on a Burroughs Electric Bookkeeping and Statement Machine. It is the plan of the bank that each depositor gets a complete statement of account at least once a month.

The funeral services of Charles Burnham, age 48, was held from the Fred Burnham home with interment at the Lake Emily Cemetery.