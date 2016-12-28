Ugly sweater night at boys basketball game

Thursday, Dec. 15 was "ugly" sweater night at the Hancock boys basketball game against Rothsay. The players donned "ugly" sweaters during pregame warm up, while both the crowd and players listened to holiday tunes being played by the Hancock pep band. Coaches and fans got into the spirit as well, and even Santa made a surprise visit. Taylor Zeltwanger, dressed as Santa, handed out candy canes to the children in attendance before taking a seat in the student section to watch the remainder of the second half. See more holiday spirit from the game in a video on our website at www.hancockrecord.com.