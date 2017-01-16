St, Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: Brrrrr another cold week with a snow day thrown in. This was Ff week and we made beautiful fish---stop in and see. We also had our first Wonderful Week that belonged to Mikayla Mahoney. We got to meet her parents John and Kitty and brothers Dylan and Brady. Grandma Deb came to visit as well. We learned that Mikayla's mom is a nurse and her dad is an agronomist. We also celebrated Mikayla and Greyson's 6th birthday this week. It was a fantastic week!

First grade: Wow! What a week! No school Tuesday due to weather and scheduled 2-hour late start on Wednesday kept us on our toes and working hard to get everything in! In reading, we focused on words with ch, -tch, wh, and ph. We worked on identifying the main idea and details to support the main idea of a story. In math we worked on finishing up Unit 4 in which we added groups of ten and groups of ten and ones. Social Studies has a starting a new unit on maps and globes.

Second grade: In Math class the second graders have been learning to tell time with an analog clock. In our study of clock time we learned about the hour hand and minute hand and their values on the clock. We also practiced telling time to the nearest minute and figuring out elapsed time to the nearest half hour. In Reading class we are learning about cause and effect relationships and how they help us to understand what we are reading. We are excited to be beginning to learn some of the cursive strokes we will be using when we learn to write the cursive letters. We can also recognize most of the cursive uppercase and lowercase letters.

Third grade: What a crazy week...a snow day followed by a scheduled two hour late start. We are busy learning about how to solve multi step word problems and how to read and create pictographs and bar graphs. In reading we read an autobiography story titled "Author: A True Story" that had a wonderful author's purpose which was to not give up on your dreams because with hard work and dedication you will be able to reach them. In social studies we started to present our travel journals and we are having a blast hearing about everyone's made-up vacations.

Fourth grade: This week we have been reviewing right, obtuse, and acute angles. We have also been discussing rotations and rotational symmetry. Flat Conner, Drew and Campbell made it to Fort Worth, Texas, Beaufort, South Carolina, Rainbow, Texas and Thailand! We are reading "The Sorcerer's Stone" out loud and are loving it!

Fifth grade: This week we learned about using improper fractions and mixed numbers. In reading we read a couple fairy tale stories and talked about the different elements of fairy tales. The 5th and 6th grade have been busy writing a research paper on a famous landmark. These kids are getting to be great writers! The 4th grade also has been busy writing, they have been writing their first five paragraph essay; a persuasive essay on a topic of their choice. It is cool to see the students get excited to write and use their Chromebooks!

Sixth grade: This week students have begun to tackle a Math project concerning Adding and subtracting mixed numbers. As they create their stories and fractions it's pretty cool to see their creativity come out in their writing and working with numbers.

We also are working towards finishing our Novel Unit, Sign of the Beaver. The students have finished the book this week, and next week we begin our final Novel project as well as study for the book's final test.

In art we've had fun with optical illusions and are now going to be changing gears towards our Auction project as well as an art contest the students can think about entering. It should be a lot of fun!