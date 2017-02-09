In a conference call with rural Minnesota reporters Wednesday, Dayton and some of his commissioners outlined a plan to address a variety of needs for struggling families.

The proposal is part of the governor's budget proposal which will be reviewed and most likely changed by the Legislature before adjournment in May.

While the state's schools are often criticized for an achievement gap that has been difficult to narrow, many factors are at play, Dayton said.

Housing availability, food insecurity, crime rates and availability of quality pre-school services are all variables that can affect a child's ability to learn in school, he said.

Dayton referred to the "systemic discrimination from birth" which is difficult for children to overcome so they can concentrate in school.

Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius thanked Dayton for his recognition that outside factors can affect school performance.

Minnesota ranks high on national academic assessments, but students from diverse backgrounds or students with disabilities often fall behind their peers, she said.

Dayton's broad proposal includes:

• More than $600 million to pay for a 2 percent increase in the per pupil funding formula, special education classes, school board tax relief for farmers and businesses, voluntary pre-kindergarten, and expansions of the Child Care Assistance Program and the Child Care Tax Credit.

• $31 million to Implement a program to make home visits to all teen parents in the state through the Department of Health.

• $6 million to provide rental assistance to families with children and $2 million to reduce homelessness, because children who are homeless or lack stable housing perform worse in school and are more likely to drop out.

• $2 million to help schools develop community partnerships.

• $3 million to expand the Help Me Grow initiative. The program helps parents find services for children with special needs.

After Dayton outlined his plan, Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger praised the plan.

"Education is not just about schools," he said. "It's not just the responsibility of the education system; it is everybody's responsibility."

His department would be responsible for the home visits to teen parents.

Families that are at highest risk are those where the mother and father are teenagers, Ehlinger said. Helping them do a good job as parents "has an impact on two generations," he added.

The proposal includes $75 million additional funding for voluntary pre-kindergarten classes across the state would be new funding, Cassellius said. School districts which received grants for this year would continue to receive funding. Willmar Public Schools received $155,000 this year for pre-kindergarten funding, and under the governor's proposal that could continue.

Dayton said he's been asked about the need for the pre-K funding. "I don't find educators anywhere who don't attest to the enormous benefits of preK," he said. He'd prefer to fund universal pre-kindergarten classes, he added, but the state doesn't have the resources for that.