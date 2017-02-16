Weather Forecast

Close

    Death of baby in Montevideo ruled homicide

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:04 p.m.

    MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — The January death of a Montevideo 11-day-old baby is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Thursday. Feb. 16.

    In a news release, Montevideo Police Chief Adam Christopher said the baby died Jan. 18 at the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital.

    The baby had been transported there by family around 10 p.m. Rescue attempts by hospital staff were unsuccessful.

    An autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka followed, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist with the investigation.

    In the news release, Christopher said the joint investigation by the police department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "is in its early stages." Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the baby's death.

    "There is no public safety threat to the general public," Christopher said

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeMontevideominnesota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness