Trained as a chemical engineer, the sixth-year president gave a step-by-step explanation of the science of global warming, criticizing President Donald Trump and others for failing to address the problem.

It was part of a larger point about the U's purpose as an institution that "thrives on, and relentlessly pursues, the truth," he said.

Kaler acknowledged a string of troubling incidents on campus this school year, using the word "hate" nine times in a half-hour speech.

U student groups for both Muslims and Republicans have had their pedestrian bridge advertisements vandalized, and recently a poster bearing a swastika was found calling for "global white supremacy."

Kaler has been criticized for the way he has sought to balance his support for free speech with the rejection of hate speech. Through coughing fits from protesters in surgical masks, he tried again Thursday, saying that asking questions is a "hallmark of education."

"There also seems to be a new standard that political speech or posters that express a different point of view from our own are de facto hate speech, or somehow shouldn't be allowed. It's a standard that says if anyone is offended, then those words are not permitted.

"Those aren't the values of this nation or this university. ... We absolutely cannot condone a chilling of conversation," he said.

After denouncing acts against Muslims, Jews, conservatives, women and GLBTQ persons, Kaler announced a new initiative to help immigrants and the undocumented, whose place at the U and in the country is uncertain with Trump in the White House.

The tentatively named Immigration Resource Center will bring together resources from the university and community with a dedicated website and a reallocation of staff and funding. The announcement builds on a recent $25 million Robina Foundation gift to the law school's immigration law clinic.

"The provost and I are committed to ensuring that all who are affected by any immigration policy changes will have a clear and accessible path to resources and support, and to get their questions answered in a timely fashion," Kaler said.

Kaler also announced action to address sexual assault on campus following the expulsion of four football players and the rape arrest of a law professor.

Kaler said the university would institute mandatory training for faculty and staff and more training for students, plus an awareness campaign and campus climate surveys every three years.

The U can't eliminate sexual misconduct on campus, Kaler said, but it can "effectively articulate the behaviors we expect and the culture we want to create."

Taking questions from the audience afterward, Kaler said the potential loss of federal funding streams for research and aid to low-income students would be "disastrous" for the U.

Kaler said he regretted telling lawmakers Wednesday about his tuition plans, which include a 10 percent increase on new non-resident, non-reciprocity students. He said tuition rates are preliminary and haven't been discussed by the Board of Regents, but it's no secret the U wants to gradually raise out-of-state tuition to the middle of the Big Ten.

"People who've been around awhile shouldn't have been surprised by that," he said.