"I've dreamt of this moment for years, so it's kind of surreal," Hansen said of her episode's airing. "I don't even have words." She is a Grand Forks native and graduated from Central High School and UND with a degree in communications.

Before being invited to appear on the show for the round of blind auditions, Hansen auditioned a handful of times for show producers, beginning last June in Minneapolis. She said she wasn't at all nervous to perform in front of the celebrity judges when the time came.

"I was so ready," Hansen said. "I was ready to go."

Hansen auditioned to appear on the show in 2015 and received a callback, but ultimately was not chosen. Her family members said she went into the process this time with ease.

"She didn't go in with any reservations, she just went in every day hoping and being positive," said her mother, Bridgie Hansen. "And that was, I think, what saved her." She credited her daughter's Christian faith with helping her through the process.

For contractual reasons, Hansen and her family members who knew the details of her blind audition could not disclose any information before her episode aired. Hansen's cousin, Julie Hegland, said keeping the secrets was worth it.

"She persevered through everything to get to where she is, and she deserves it."

Hansen will now appear on future episodes during Season 12, but has not disclosed the outcome of her performance during the season.