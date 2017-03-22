As proposed, House Bill 1221 establishes guidelines for the use of confidential informants and enhances protections for them. It also includes record-keeping provisions for law enforcement.

Andrew Sadek was a 20-year-old North Dakota State College of Science student who went missing in May 2014. He was found dead nearly two months later near Wahpeton with a gunshot wound to the head.

He'd been recruited by law enforcement for work as a confidential informant after facing potential criminal charges for selling small quantities of marijuana on campus on multiple occasions.

"It is my belief that Andrew's death was as a result of his work as a confidential informant," Rogers resident Tammy Sadek, mother of Andrew Sadek, said while fighting back tears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An investigation into his death was unable to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

Tammy Sadek says she believes her son agreed to become an informant out of fear.

"One of the most dangerous jobs in the world," Tammy Sadek said of being an informant.

People in that situation should be better informed of their legal options and be advised by a lawyer to more fully understand the risks of taking on such a role, she said.

HB1221 primary bill sponsor Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, agreed.

Becker, who began crafting the bill over the past year, said it "is not really that limiting" for law enforcement.

Andrew Sadek's death is "a situation where someone fell through the cracks," according to Becker.

McLean County State's Attorney Ladd Erickson spoke in opposition to the bill, saying it could negatively impact efforts to utilize the informant program.

HB1221 passed the House by a 92-0 vote last month.

No action was immediately taken on HB1221 Tuesday afternoon.