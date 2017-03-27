Minn. college student remains missing

Video footage shows Jesse Aaron Dady walking alone in the city after leaving the Red Carpet nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Friends last saw him during a scuffle at The Press Bar & Parlor, according to a Facebook post by Locate The Missing and shared by Stearns County.

Dady is 6-foot, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans, the post said.

Anyone with information on Dady should call 911 or contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.