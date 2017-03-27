Weather Forecast

Close

    Minn. college student remains missing

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:45 a.m.

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 21-year-old St. Cloud State student last seen leaving a St. Cloud nightclub early Saturday morning, March 25, remains missing.

    Video footage shows Jesse Aaron Dady walking alone in the city after leaving the Red Carpet nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Friends last saw him during a scuffle at The Press Bar & Parlor, according to a Facebook post by Locate The Missing and shared by Stearns County.

    Dady is 6-foot, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans, the post said.

    Anyone with information on Dady should call 911 or contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.

    Explore related topics:NewsMissing personminnesotaSt. Cloudjesse dady
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement