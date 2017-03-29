Two vineyards challenge Minnesota grape law

But two Minnesota wineries want to change that.

The owners of Alexis Bailly Vineyard in Hastings and Next Chapter Winery in New Prague have filed a lawsuit challenging the state law that requires 51 percent of a Minnesota farm winery's grapes to be grown here.

"Our clients want to continue to make Minnesota wines, but they also want the freedom to make a wider variety of wines that their consumers want," said Meagan Forbes, an attorney for the Institute of Justice, which is helping the wineries with their lawsuit.

There are about 75 wineries in the state that are classified as "farm wineries." These wineries are afforded special dispensation to sell their wines directly to the public from their wineries and also to sell wholesale to restaurants or liquor stores, up to 75,000 gallons of wine per year.

And many of the local vineyards and wineries like that arrangement just fine.

"The authenticity of what you're doing is lost when you bring in a lot of grapes from outside," said Tami Bredeson, owner of Carlos Creek Winery and an executive board member of the Minnesota Farm Winery Association. "We'd be sacrificing the future of our industry for an easier time today. It is difficult to grow grapes in Minnesota. We know that. We're further north than most people. We feel their pain. But it's short-sighted not to grow our business from our grapes."

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, calls the 51 percent mandate a "protectionist restriction" and maintains that the owners of both wineries would like to be free to use as much or as little Minnesota-grown product as they see fit.

Both wineries, according to the lawsuit, have had problems with their crops during multiple years and were unable to purchase enough grapes grown by other growers in the state to meet demand. In those cases, the state granted them exemptions, which allowed them to make wine that was less than 51 percent Minnesota-grown grapes.

According to the lawsuit, during those years, the wineries were pleased with the greater variety of wines they were able to produce, and they would like to continue doing so, even when they can procure enough Minnesota product to meet the mandate.

Wisconsin and Iowa allow wineries to use as much outside product as they wish.

"This law serves the purpose to protect the grape-growing industry," Forbes said. "It forces farm wineries to buy grapes from local growers."

Those local growers say the lawsuit surprised them.

Irv Geary, the past president of the Minnesota Grape Growers Association, said there had been rumblings in the winemaking community that something like this might be brewing, "but we didn't know it would come in this manner or fashion."

Geary said the lawsuit is asking for something that is already available.

With a more expensive manufacturer's license, winemakers can buy as much grape as they want from anywhere in the world, Geary said.

"What you can't do with that license, though, is sell directly to restaurants or liquor stores," he said. "The Minnesota Legislature created this law with all these extra benefits ... but the caveat was you had to be a Minnesota farm and hence supporting Minnesota agriculture."

But the wineries asking for the change say that when they are forced to buy Minnesota grapes from other growers, the grapes are sometimes substandard, harming the quality of their wines.

"We're fighting for our right to run a successful business," Nan Bailly, owner of Alexis Bailly Vineyard, said in a statement. "We have always carried the flag for Minnesota-grown and Minnesota-made wines, and we always will. We have the oldest winery in Minnesota, and our estate-produced wines are the hallmark of our winery. But as our business has grown, we cannot produce enough from our vineyard to meet demand. The government is keeping us from making the wines that people are asking for."

But some winemakers say changing the mandate is a slippery slope.

Bredeson would rather see grape growers and researchers such as Matt Clark, a grape breeding expert at the University of Minnesota, work together to keep refining and creating new varieties that will grow well in our northern climate.

The U's newest grape, called Itasca, will make a dry white wine, something that had been missing from the varietals that will grow here.

"The danger for me is the loss of intentionality for our industry," Bredeson said. "If wineries start buying product from other states, prices will drop for Minnesota grapes, and growers will drop out. ... Then we lose years of working on that knowledge. We have to stay focused."