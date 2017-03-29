Norman Bradow, 77, of Fergus Falls, and Jermoe Genz, 82, of Detroit Lakes, were returning to shore when their ATV went through the ice. One of the men was able to call dispatch to report the emergency.

The Becker County Sheriff’s airboat was used to reach the men at 6:34 p.m., according to the release. Both men were taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. The condition of Bradow and Genz were not included in the release.

North Memorial Air Care, St. Mary’s Emergency Medical Services, Frazee Rescue, Detroit Lakes Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.