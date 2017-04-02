Stearns County Chief Deputy Bruce Bechtold said officials believe the body to be Dady, but will wait for confirmation from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which could come in the next few days.

The 21-year-old was last seen early Saturday, March 25, in surveillance video. He was walking onto a railroad bridge over the river near downtown and police said they believe he may have fallen into the water about a third of the way across.

Divers spent 10 hours searching Thursday before the Stearns County sheriff’s office called off its search.

On Friday, the family hired a private company from Hermantown to continue searching for Dady. The company used sonar to identify an area near the Veterans Bridge. The Stearns County dive team was called to the area and the body was recovered at 6:21 p.m.