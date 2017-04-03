Medical examiner confirms it was St. Cloud State student’s body in Mississippi River
ST.CLOUD, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday what investigators had suspected, the body found Friday in the Mississippi River is missing St. Cloud State University student Jesse Aaron Dady.
Dady, 21, had been missing for nearly a week when a private underwater recovery company searching the river identified a spot where Stearns County divers later found him. Divers recovered Dady at about 6:20 p.m. Friday in 15-17 feet of water, several hundred feet south of the Veterans Bridge towards the west side of the river.
Investigators believe Dady walked onto a railroad bridge north of Veterans Bridge alone at about 1:30 a.m. March 25 and likely fell from the bridge into the river.
No information has been released about autopsy findings, but police don't suspect foul play.