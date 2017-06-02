Sometimes he has a little helper with him.

"My oldest likes to ride in the tractors," the Warren, Minn., farmer said of his 3½-year-old daughter, Greta. He also has a younger daughter, Lindsey, who is 1½ years old.

"(Greta's) got a lot of questions. She gets a lot of field tours."

The little girls are the fifth generation in a long line of farmers dating back to the late 1800s. Jerad's parents, Eunice and Rodney Liedberg, still live on the farm that Eunice's grandfather, Christian Engelsrud, homesteaded near Newfolden more than a century ago.

On Fridays, Jerad's sister and her husband, Kelly and Shannon Leach of East Grand Forks, bring out the their 9-year-old daughter, Ruby, and 5-year-old son, Marshall, to grandma and grandpa's to see the tradition that began with a man's journey from Norway.

Honor of a century farm

In 1859, 24-year-old Christian Engelsrud traveled from Nannestad, Norway, to the U.S. from the Port of Philadelphia, he made his way in 1883 to a bonanza farm west of Warren, Minn., where he worked for about 10 years before purchasing land about 5 miles west of Newfolden, establishing the farmstead in 1893.

Eunice grew up on the farmstead with her two siblings before she met Rodney—they went to school together.

"You have to find a farm boy to keep this all going," Eunice said with a laugh. "When he proposed to me, he said he was going to farm."

Rodney, Eunice and Jerad farm about 2,000 acres altogether. Eunice and Rodney are retired—Eunice worked 31 years at the Newfolden Co-op Oil Co.—but Rodney still helps Jerad, especially when it comes to fixing machinery.

"Every day is something different," Rodney said when asked why he keeps farming.

There still are remnants of years gone by: a 1930 Ford Model A car that Rodney has restored, a classic 4010 John Deere diesel tractor, windmills turning above the well that still pumps water for the Liedbergs and an outhouse that probably is from the late 1800s.

Rodney and Eunice admit they were a little late applying for the designation of century farm in 1993. Rodney, a Vietnam veteran, said he always loved to farm. And Eunice loved how dedicated he was to the land.

"We thought we should do this because it is an honor for the farm," Eunice said, adding she was happy it has stayed in the family so long.

Love for the farm

Much has changed in the nearly 125 years since Christian first turned the soil at his farmstead. An old grain cart Eunice painted as a display to the family's legacy used to haul the wheat and barley the Engelsruds grew. Now large semi trucks haul the grain to market for the Liedbergs.

Still, they have the antiques, including a spinning wheel from Eunice's grandmother that sits in the hallway of their home.

"When you live on a century farm, you kind of collect stuff," Eunice said.

There were hard times where the family had to tighten their belts—Eunice recalled the Great Depression when her grandfather lost money with the bank. But they always pulled through somehow, Eunice said.

"We had thin soup sometimes," Rodney said.

There also have been good years, and Jerad said he wanted to take over the farm because he loved the lifestyle.

Maybe Eunice's and Rodney's grandchildren will want to carry on the legacy, Eunice said. But for now, just teaching them brings Jerad joy.

"You can just see their full life," he said. "It's fun to educate them and tell them stories."

Eunice and Rodney joked farming was all their parents and grandparents knew, but for the couple and their kids, it was about carrying on a tradition, Jerad said. There is a tie to the land and family that keeps them going, Eunice noted.

"It's your business, but you still have that love," she said.