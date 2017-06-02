Three vehicles totaled in fire at Minn. car dealership
Three vehicles were totaled and another sustained some damage in a fire at a Hermantown auto dealership on Thursday night.
The Hermantown Fire Department responded to Duluth Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram, 4755 Miller Trunk Highway, at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and was on scene for about an hour, according to Deputy Chief John Lawless.
The fire is believed to have started in a decomposing wood chip pile underneath one of the vehicles that caught the surrounding grass on fire, and then spread to other vehicles, Lawless said. No injuries were reported.