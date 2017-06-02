Weather Forecast

    Three vehicles totaled in fire at Minn. car dealership

    By Forum News Service on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:51 a.m.
    Crews battle a fire at Duluth Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram in Hermantown on Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Nate Anderson)

    Three vehicles were totaled and another sustained some damage in a fire at a Hermantown auto dealership on Thursday night.

    The Hermantown Fire Department responded to Duluth Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram, 4755 Miller Trunk Highway, at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and was on scene for about an hour, according to Deputy Chief John Lawless.

    The fire is believed to have started in a decomposing wood chip pile underneath one of the vehicles that caught the surrounding grass on fire, and then spread to other vehicles, Lawless said. No injuries were reported.

