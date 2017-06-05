Q: How has agriculture shaped your life?

Agriculture shapes my life positively every day. From growing up on the family farm, through FFA, the University of Minnesota, young farmer and leadership programs, commodity organizations, Farm Bureau and the opportunity to farm with the next generation.

Q: What excites you about your local community?

Many in my community are disconnected from agriculture, but they want to know more about it. As farmers, we have the opportunity (and responsibility) to explain why and how we grow what we do, show them how we keep our animals healthy and safe, describe what goes into keeping food safe, discuss how we conserve our natural resources and tell them about our tradition and sustainability.

Q: Why do you choose to serve through Minnesota Farm Bureau and how does it benefit your farm?

Getting involved at the local, state and national level increases your knowledge and understanding of agriculture and the issues that affect it. Our freedom to operate has changed. Transparency is no longer optional. Instead it is a basic consumer expectation. If we lose consumer trust, we will lose technology. Everyone must understand not only what we do, but why and how we do it. Farm size has changed, and technology has changed. But our commitment for continuous improvement has not changed.

Q: Why do you think younger people interested in and/or actively working in agriculture should join a membership organization like yours?

Farm Bureau policy development and policy implementation helps young farmers get involved, makes sure there are farms to return to and that agriculture is a thriving area to work in. We amplify their voice. Thirty thousand members who join together to advocate on shared values and beliefs have more impact than standing alone.

With the number of farms declining, it is more important than ever for young farmers to join together and speak on behalf of their future. Things we work on like capital gains and estate taxes, trade, regulations, loan programs and research are going to help them be successful. We all must show up, stand up and speak up.

Kevin and Julie Paap own and operate a fourth-generation family farm in Blue Earth County, Minn. The Paaps raise corn, soybeans and have two grown sons — Matt and Andy and his wife Samantha. Paap is currently serving his sixth two-year term as elected president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and affiliated companies. He was first elected to the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors in 2012 and is currently serving his sixth year on the board.