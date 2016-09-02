Morris Area Chromebook project is success

Morris Area Schools Superintendent Rick Lahn has worked in for a long time and he's never seen anything like it.

"It's the most inspiring thing in my 31 years in education, the way teachers are using it," Lahn said of how district teachers are handling the 1:World, or One to World, technology initiative.

The school district is in its second of four years of providing fifth and ninth grade students with Chromebook computers. About 300 students will have received Chromebooks after this year's ninth graders got their Chromebooks Tuesday night and fifth grade on the first day of school. The goal of 1:World is to engage students in learning.

"Year one was a huge success," Lahn said.

It was a success mostly because of how the staff responded, Lahn said.

Lahn said staff worked hard to engage students through the use of Chromebooks. One example is flip classrooms where the teacher records a video of the class lecture. Students watch the video at home as their assigned homework.

When they return to class the next day they are ready to practice what they learned in the lecture video.

"The neat thing is the student can watch the video one time, two times or five times," Lahn said.

Teachers are also using Chromebooks to receive instant responses from students in the classroom. Teachers can get feedback on how well students are understand the topic or if they are answering questions correctly, Lahn said.

Lahn said there are dozens of other applications teachers are using.

The district provided education on Chromebook and technology use for teachers throughout the school year. A team of district teachers lead the training, Lahn said.

High school teachers Britney House and Tallack Dosdall are two of the team members.

"I would say teachers have been very accepting to trying new (uses)," House said.

Teachers understand Chromebooks are another way to reach students, Dosdall said.

"The staff all sees the benefits of it," Dosdall said.

The addition of the technology has been an adjustment for all teachers including newer and veteran teachers, Lahn said.

"Some teachers have really embraced it," said April Taylor, the school district's technology coordinator. "Others are maybe a little scared of it. But they are all definitely trying and willing to learn."

Students and parents have also responded well to the new technology, Lahn said.

"We did a (student) survey at the end of last year," Lahn said. Students said they were more engaged and were learning, he said.

Parents wanted to make sure that students would not be able to access inappropriate material with their Chromebooks, Lahn said. The district had the same concern and installed security features last year, Lahn said.

"We added an extra level of security this year," Lahn said.

The district also offers a $30 insurance policy for each school year. "That's bumper to bumper coverage," Lahn said.

The policy covers damage to the Chromebook even if it falls down a set of stairs, Lahn said.

"I noticed the majority of our parents chose to purchase the insurance," Lahn said.

Although the district offers liability insurance the Levono Chromebooks are tough and made for students, Lahn said.

"These are made for students. They are durable," Lahn said.

The district policy also covers one loss of a Chromebook.

"We did not have one lost Chromebook last year," Lahn said.

Under the technology plan, students will use their Chromebook for four years. Students who get a Chromebook in fifth grade will receive a new Chromebook in ninth grade.