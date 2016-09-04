Superintendent's Column

The excitement is building for the start of another school year. Throughout the summer, our staff has been busy preparing for welcoming our students back to school. We would like to extend a special welcome to our new students who will be with us for the first time this year. In addition to new students, we extend a warm welcome to five new teachers who will join our "Tiger" team. Please join me in welcoming Erika Keller, secondary English; Alicia Davidson, special education; Nancy Huot, English as a second language; Jennifer Rustad, elementary guidance counselor and Stacy Fehr, early childhood education.

This year will bring exciting changes and opportunities for students at Morris Area Schools. Our "One to World" student Chromebook initiative will be entering year two. All students in grades five and nine will be issued a new Chromebook that will stay with them through the next four school years. We are very excited about the positive ways these devices are used to engage our students and enhance the teaching and learning experience. Thanks to the hard work of our teachers, our "One to World" Chromebook initiative has been a tremendous success.

Visitors to our buildings will notice the new parking lot and expanded visitor parking in front of the High School. This parking lot replaces the original parking lot that had served the district for nearly fifty years. In addition, a new security system has been installed throughout our entire school complex. Visitors to our buildings during school hours will be asked to ring a doorbell and identify themselves before entering and reporting to the office. Our goal is to maintain a friendly, welcoming and safe school environment for everyone.

Our fall sports season is well underway with volleyball, girls' swimming and diving, cross country, girls' tennis and football participating. We invite all community residents to come out and support our Tigers!

As we begin the start of a new school year we want to thank our community residents for all you do to support our public schools. It is through our shared commitment to serving our students that Morris Area remains "The Finest School District in West Central Minnesota."