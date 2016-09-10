St. Mary's Samplings Sept. 10, 2016

Welcome back to school! We had an amazing first week. Our returning students are right back into the swing of things and our new students have all been adapting well.

We celebrated our first school mass on Wednesday - the Feast of St. Cloud!

All My Best,

- Mr. Ferriero

From the Classrooms

Pre-K It has been a fun first week in PreK! We spent a lot of time getting acquainted with the room and each other. To get to know each other, we did a few different getting to know you activities, but spent most of the time playing. We learned the difference between tattling and telling, and practiced using scissors. Playing on the SmartBoard was the class favorite! To learn how to spell everyone's own name, we did a tissue paper art activity that required them to identify all the letters in their name. It was a great first week and I'm looking forward to a great year with our newly approved all-day PreK!

Kindergarten We had a very good first week! We jumped over candle sticks, sat on our tuffets and got scared by a spider and worked with shapes and read many stories about Kindergarten because we are the Kinder Kids. We are looking forward to a great year!

First Grade Wow! Where did summer go? We are back in the swing of things, kind of! This week first grade has been reviewing letter sounds and sight words from kindergarten. In math we are working with the numbers 0-4 and repeating and extending patterns. We learned about bus safety in Social Studies. We are excited to be back with our classmates and friends!

Second Grade We have had a fun week connecting with our friends and welcoming Cole Pederson to our class. Our first week found us reviewing lots of skills from basic word work, to reading AR books and taking tests on them, to reviewing our basic Addition facts and working on story problems. In Religion we learned that David wrote the Psalms and we read about caring for God's creation and in Social Studies we began our first unit on mapping. It was fun to participate in Family Fitness on Friday.

Third Grade It is hard to believe the 2016-17 school year is already here! We had a wonderful first week and are working on getting back into school mode. In math we started with a review on adding and subtracting and moved on to learn about place value and different ways to represent numbers. In reading we read a story titled "First Day Jitters" which was a perfect story for the first week of school. We are excited for the new school year and all the new things we will learn!!

Fourth Grade This has been a fun and exciting start to the school year! The first day is always exciting getting organized and reconnecting with people we haven't seen all summer. We started getting in a routine by going over expectations and starting our curriculum. I am really fired up to get to know the 15 students I have the privilege of teaching this year!

Fifth Grade We had a fantastic first week of fifth grade! It was so nice to see all the students, teachers, and staff back at St. Mary's School. For our first week, the fifth graders have been busy reviewing multiplication facts, characters and setting, and sentence structure. Students have set new AR goals, and have been busy testing on all the books they read over the summer. We are excited to be getting into the swing of things this year, and can't wait for all the learning that is to come.

Sixth Grade What an amazing first week, it was so exciting to meet everyone and start to get to know the students of Saint Mary's. The student are already working hard and have been real troopers in getting back to the school routine. Also next week we will have our first Science experiment of the year. Looking forward to a wonderful year at Saint Mary's!