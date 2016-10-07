UMM Preview

The University of Minnesota, Morris invites alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members to participate in this year's Homecoming celebration, October 7—9. Homecoming festivities include athletic events, reunions, performances, and more. For more information, please visit morris.umn.edu/homecoming or call 320-589-6066.

Tres Vidas

The campus will be the host for a performance of Tres Vidas at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This chamber music theatre work for singing actress and trio (cello, piano, and percussion) is based on the lives of three legendary Latin American women: Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran peasant activist Rufina Amaya, and Argentinean poet Alfonsina Storni. Text is by Marjorie Agosin. The show features a wide stylistic range of music, including popular and folk songs of Mexico, El Salvador, and Argentina, vocal and instrumental tangos by Carlos Gardel and Astor Piazzolla, and new music written especially for the Core Ensemble by Osvaldo Golijov, Orlando Garcia, Pablo Ortiz, and Manuel DeMurga. The event is made possible through U.S. Education Department grant funds administered by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, a Title VI National Resource Center, and through the sponsorship of the Spanish, Music, and Theatre Arts Disciplines; the Latin American area studies program; the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Intercultural Programs; student organizations Vamos Juntos, Voces Unidas, the Jane Addams Project, and Sigma Delta Pi; the Commission on Women; the International Programs Committee; and UMM Student Activities.

Mesa de Conversación

Join the Spanish Conversation Table, Mesa de Conversación,from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6—7 p.m. in the Student Center's Turtle Mountain Cafe. Improve your Spanish by practicing oral skills in an informal setting. For more information, contact Windy Roberts at wroberts@morris.umn.edu.

Chamber Orchestra Concert

There will be a chamber orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall.